Dr. Mandy Cohen reflects on changing politics of health care, five years after COVID-19 hit NC

Dr. Mandy Cohen became a household name in North Carolina after the coronavirus pandemic spread to the state.

Dr. Mandy Cohen in WUNC's studios in March 2025.

She led the state's Department of Health and Human Services under Governor Roy Cooper and went on to become the CDC Director under President Biden.

Dr. Cohen joins Due South's Leoneda Inge to reflect on the 5 years since the pandemic and the increased politicization of public health then and now.

Guest

Dr. Mandy Cohen, former NCDHHS Health Secretary, and CDC Director