Health
The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

Dr. Mandy Cohen reflects on changing politics of health care, five years after COVID-19 hit NC

By Leoneda Inge,
Cole del Charco
Published March 12, 2025 at 12:05 PM EDT
File photo. Dr. Mandy Cohen, former NC Department of Health and Human Services Secretary speaks at a briefing.

Dr. Mandy Cohen became a household name in North Carolina after the coronavirus pandemic spread to the state.

Dr. Mandy Cohen in WUNC's studios in March 2025.

She led the state's Department of Health and Human Services under Governor Roy Cooper and went on to become the CDC Director under President Biden. 

Dr. Cohen joins Due South's Leoneda Inge to reflect on the 5 years since the pandemic and the increased politicization of public health then and now.

Guest

Dr. Mandy Cohen, former NCDHHS Health Secretary, and CDC Director

Due South
Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
Cole del Charco
Cole del Charco is an audio producer and writer based in Durham. He's made stories for public radio's All Things Considered, Morning Edition and Marketplace. Before joining Due South, he spent time as a freelance journalist, an education and daily news reporter for WUNC, and a podcast producer for WFAE in Charlotte.
