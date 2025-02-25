Bringing The World Home To You

Race, Class & Communities
The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

Chandra Guinn talks about working in diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging in an anti-DEI climate

By Leoneda Inge,
Cole del Charco
Published February 25, 2025 at 12:49 PM EST

In her role at the advertising agency, McKinney, in Durham, Chandra Guinn helps to create greater diversity and enhance employees' sense of belonging and experience of belonging. She talks to Leoneda Inge about what it is like to continue holding that role in a time when DEI initiatives are on the decline.

Guest

Chandra Guinn, Executive Director for Diversity, Equity Inclusion and Belonging at McKinney

Due South
Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
Cole del Charco
Cole del Charco is an audio producer and writer based in Durham. He's made stories for public radio's All Things Considered, Morning Edition and Marketplace. Before joining Due South, he spent time as a freelance journalist, an education and daily news reporter for WUNC, and a podcast producer for WFAE in Charlotte.
