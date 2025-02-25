Chandra Guinn talks about working in diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging in an anti-DEI climate
In her role at the advertising agency, McKinney, in Durham, Chandra Guinn helps to create greater diversity and enhance employees' sense of belonging and experience of belonging. She talks to Leoneda Inge about what it is like to continue holding that role in a time when DEI initiatives are on the decline.
Guest
Chandra Guinn, Executive Director for Diversity, Equity Inclusion and Belonging at McKinney