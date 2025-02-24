A Diversity, Equity and Inclusion director in the middle of the ‘culture war’

The Chronicle of Higher Education is tracking changes to DEI policies at universities in real time with its "DEI Impact Tracker" and a "DEI Legislation Tracker."

We meet a woman who proudly performs her DEI work with a twist.

And Reveal’s series "40 Acres and a Lie" uncovers the government program that gave formerly enslaved people land titles, only to take the land back. Reveal was recently given a DuPont-Columbia Award for this series.

Guests

Daarel Burnette II, Senior Editor at The Chronicle of Higher Education

James Farrell, Education Reporter for WFAE in Charlotte

Chandra Guinn, Executive Director for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at McKinney

Alexia Fernandez Campbell, reporter for the Center for Public Integrity

Ruth Wilson, descendent who lives in Wake Forest, NC

