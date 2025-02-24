Bringing The World Home To You

Due South

A Diversity, Equity and Inclusion director in the middle of the ‘culture war’

By Leoneda Inge,
Cole del Charco
Published February 24, 2025 at 3:04 PM EST
The Chronicle of Higher Education is tracking changes to DEI policies at universities in real time with its "DEI Impact Tracker" and a "DEI Legislation Tracker."

We meet a woman who proudly performs her DEI work with a twist.

And Reveal’s series "40 Acres and a Lie" uncovers the government program that gave formerly enslaved people land titles, only to take the land back. Reveal was recently given a DuPont-Columbia Award for this series.

Guests
Daarel Burnette II, Senior Editor at The Chronicle of Higher Education
James Farrell, Education Reporter for WFAE in Charlotte
Chandra Guinn, Executive Director for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at McKinney
Alexia Fernandez Campbell, reporter for the Center for Public Integrity
Ruth Wilson, descendent who lives in Wake Forest, NC

Due South
Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
Cole del Charco
Cole del Charco is an audio producer and writer based in Durham. He's made stories for public radio's All Things Considered, Morning Edition and Marketplace. Before joining Due South, he spent time as a freelance journalist, an education and daily news reporter for WUNC, and a podcast producer for WFAE in Charlotte.
