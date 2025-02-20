Bringing The World Home To You

© 2025 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

NC army base renamed for a new Bragg, but echoes of old Fort Bragg linger

By Celeste Headlee,
Jay PriceRachel McCarthy
Published February 20, 2025 at 12:00 PM EST
Days before Fort Bragg was officially renamed Fort Liberty, crews erect new signs at the base's main gate.
Jay Price
/
WUNC
Days before Fort Bragg was officially renamed Fort Liberty, crews erect new signs at the base's main gate.

The army base near Fayetteville, N.C. formerly known as Fort Liberty is now Fort Bragg — again. The U.S.’s largest military base is no longer named for Confederate General Braxton Bragg, but rather a different Bragg — Private Roland L. Bragg of Maine who served in WWII.

Jay Price, military reporter for WUNC, joins Due South guest host Celeste Headlee to explain the history of these name changes and the strategy the Trump administration used to deliver on a campaign pledge to bring the name Fort Bragg back.

Read Jay Price's reporting on the recent name change.

Guest

Jay Price, Military Reporter, WUNC

Tags
Due South American HomefrontFort Bragg
Celeste Headlee
See stories by Celeste Headlee
Jay Price
Jay Price has specialized in covering the military for nearly a decade.
See stories by Jay Price
Rachel McCarthy
Rachel McCarthy is a producer for "Due South." She previously worked at WUNC as a producer for "The Story with Dick Gordon." More recently, Rachel was podcast managing editor at Capitol Broadcasting Company where she developed narrative series and edited a daily podcast. She also worked at "The Double Shift" podcast as supervising producer. Rachel learned about audio storytelling at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies. Prior to working in audio journalism, she was a research assistant at the Aspen Institute in Washington, DC.
See stories by Rachel McCarthy