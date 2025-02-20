NC army base renamed for a new Bragg, but echoes of old Fort Bragg linger

The army base near Fayetteville, N.C. formerly known as Fort Liberty is now Fort Bragg — again. The U.S.’s largest military base is no longer named for Confederate General Braxton Bragg, but rather a different Bragg — Private Roland L. Bragg of Maine who served in WWII.

Jay Price, military reporter for WUNC, joins Due South guest host Celeste Headlee to explain the history of these name changes and the strategy the Trump administration used to deliver on a campaign pledge to bring the name Fort Bragg back.

Guest

Jay Price, Military Reporter, WUNC

