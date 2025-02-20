Bringing The World Home To You

Education
The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

Former UNC Chancellor Holden Thorp on this 'tumultuous moment' in higher ed, NIH funding cuts

By Leoneda Inge,
Erin Keever
Published February 20, 2025 at 12:20 PM EST

We’ve been learning more about the Trump administration’s proposal to cut billions of dollars in funding through the National Institutes of Health. That order is temporarily on hold. But if it proceeds, North Carolina’s universities and research institutions stand to individually lose millions of dollars in federal funding.

What would that mean for our universities? What would it mean for future research at these universities?

Due South's Leoneda Inge talks with Holden Thorp, former chancellor of UNC-Chapel Hill, about the intersection of federal funding and academic research – and the potential impact of these cuts.

Guest

Holden Thorp, Editor-in-Chief of the Science family of journals and former chancellor of UNC-Chapel Hill (2008 – 2013)

