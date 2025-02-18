The people whose ballots have been challenged in the NC State Supreme Court race, and the national implications

More than 60,000 North Carolinians’ ballots are being challenged by the Republican candidate for a state Supreme Court Justice seat.

An update on the legal case and protests over the weekend from WUNC's Rusty Jacobs.

And who those people are, how they feel about their ballots being challenged.

Plus, a national perspective on what this election dispute could mean for future democratic elections in the U.S.

Editor's note: Some WUNC employees are included among the votes being challenged in the NC Supreme Court election. Our coverage of this issue follows WUNC's editorial standards.

Guests

Rusty Jacobs, Voting and Election Integrity reporter for WUNC

Jen Baddour, voter whose ballot has been challenged in the NC State Supreme Court race, she is included in a lawsuit against the ballot challenge

Leah Kerr, daughter of a woman whose ballot is being challenged. Her mother, Leah Kerr, died shortly after voted in November.

Doug Bock Clark, reporter in ProPublica's South unit

