The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

The people whose ballots have been challenged in the NC State Supreme Court race, and the national implications

By Leoneda Inge,
Rusty JacobsCole del Charco
Published February 18, 2025 at 1:21 PM EST
The late Shirley Kerr voting in the 2024 election. And right, protesters hang a sign in front of the NC Capitol that reads "The People vs Griffin."
Image courtesy Leah Kerr (left) / Matt Ramey for WUNC (right)
/
WUNC
More than 60,000 North Carolinians’ ballots are being challenged by the Republican candidate for a state Supreme Court Justice seat.

An update on the legal case and protests over the weekend from WUNC's Rusty Jacobs.

And who those people are, how they feel about their ballots being challenged.

Plus, a national perspective on what this election dispute could mean for future democratic elections in the U.S.

Editor's note: Some WUNC employees are included among the votes being challenged in the NC Supreme Court election. Our coverage of this issue follows WUNC's editorial standards.

Guests

Rusty Jacobs, Voting and Election Integrity reporter for WUNC

Jen Baddour, voter whose ballot has been challenged in the NC State Supreme Court race, she is included in a lawsuit against the ballot challenge

Leah Kerr, daughter of a woman whose ballot is being challenged. Her mother, Leah Kerr, died shortly after voted in November.

Doug Bock Clark, reporter in ProPublica's South unit

Related resources:

  • WUNC's full coverage of this issue can be found here.
  • The North Carolina State Board of Elections has created a resource for people whose ballots are being challenged, including a "full list of voters challenged in each type of protest" — Information for Voters Challenged in Election Protest
Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
Rusty Jacobs
Rusty Jacobs is WUNC's Voting and Election Integrity Reporter.
Cole del Charco
Cole del Charco is an audio producer and writer based in Durham. He's made stories for public radio's All Things Considered, Morning Edition and Marketplace. Before joining Due South, he spent time as a freelance journalist, an education and daily news reporter for WUNC, and a podcast producer for WFAE in Charlotte.
