News
The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

NC News Roundup: NC native Linda McMahon's confirmation hearing; university funding at risk; latest on Helene relief

By Celeste Headlee,
Cole del CharcoColin Campbell
Published February 14, 2025 at 12:26 PM EST
Linda McMahon, President Donald Trump's nominee for Secretary of Education, attends a hearing of the Health, Education, and Labor Committee on her nomination, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Jacquelyn Martin
/
AP
Linda McMahon, President Donald Trump's nominee for Secretary of Education, attends a hearing of the Health, Education, and Labor Committee on her nomination, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, in Washington.

On the North Carolina News Roundup...

Republican Senator Thom Tillis tries to retain his partisan bona fides while moderating to win reelection in 2026.

North Carolina native Linda McMahon is in the national spotlight this week with her Senate confirmation hearing for Secretary of Education. And former NC Sen. Richard Burr supports Tulsi Gabbard in her confirmation hearing for director of national intelligence.

And Triangle universities and research institutions respond to NIH funding cuts.

Guest host Celeste Headlee talks with a panel of journalists about those stories and more, on Due South.

Guests

Bryan Anderson, freelance reporter with the Anderson Alerts newsletter

Danielle Battaglia, Washington Correspondent for the Raleigh News & Observer and the Charlotte Observer

Colin Campbell, Capitol Bureau Chief WUNC

Brian Gordon, Business and Technology reporter for the Raleigh News & Observer

Some stories from today's roundup:

Celeste Headlee
Celeste Headlee
Cole del Charco
Cole del Charco is an audio producer and writer based in Durham. He's made stories for public radio's All Things Considered, Morning Edition and Marketplace. Before joining Due South, he spent time as a freelance journalist, an education and daily news reporter for WUNC, and a podcast producer for WFAE in Charlotte.
Cole del Charco
Colin Campbell
Colin Campbell covers politics for WUNC as the station's capitol bureau chief.
Colin Campbell
