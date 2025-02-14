NC News Roundup: NC native Linda McMahon's confirmation hearing; university funding at risk; latest on Helene relief

On the North Carolina News Roundup...

Republican Senator Thom Tillis tries to retain his partisan bona fides while moderating to win reelection in 2026.

North Carolina native Linda McMahon is in the national spotlight this week with her Senate confirmation hearing for Secretary of Education. And former NC Sen. Richard Burr supports Tulsi Gabbard in her confirmation hearing for director of national intelligence.

And Triangle universities and research institutions respond to NIH funding cuts.

Guest host Celeste Headlee talks with a panel of journalists about those stories and more, on Due South.

Guests

Bryan Anderson, freelance reporter with the Anderson Alerts newsletter

Danielle Battaglia, Washington Correspondent for the Raleigh News & Observer and the Charlotte Observer

Colin Campbell, Capitol Bureau Chief WUNC

Brian Gordon, Business and Technology reporter for the Raleigh News & Observer

Some stories from today's roundup:

