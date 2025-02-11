A football stadium hosts NASCAR’s first ‘race’ of the season, and NC’s role is just getting started

In February, Winston-Salem’s historic Bowman Gray Stadium hosted a NASCAR series race for the first time in more than 50 years.

In May, the NASCAR Cup Series returns with races in Concord, and at the historic North Wilkesboro Speedway for an all-star race.

WUNC’s Mitch Northam has been reporting on track renovations and investment here in recent years, and shares the history of stock car racing.

Guest

Mitch Northam, Digital Producer at WUNC & longtime sports reporter