Due South

A football stadium hosts NASCAR’s first ‘race’ of the season, and NC’s role is just getting started

By Celeste Headlee,
Mitchell NorthamCole del Charco
Published February 11, 2025 at 12:00 PM EST
NASCAR Bowman Gray Winston-Salem
Mitchell Northam
/
WUNC
Cars lined up on pit road at the Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. It was the first NASCAR Cup Series race held there since 1971.

In February, Winston-Salem’s historic Bowman Gray Stadium hosted a NASCAR series race for the first time in more than 50 years.

In May, the NASCAR Cup Series returns with races in Concord, and at the historic North Wilkesboro Speedway for an all-star race.

WUNC’s Mitch Northam has been reporting on track renovations and investment here in recent years, and shares the history of stock car racing.

Mitch Northam, Digital Producer at WUNC & longtime sports reporter

Celeste Headlee
Mitchell Northam
Mitchell Northam is a Digital Producer for WUNC. His past work has been featured at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, SB Nation, the Orlando Sentinel and the Associated Press. He is a graduate of Salisbury University and is also a voter in the AP Top 25 poll for women's college basketball.
Cole del Charco
Cole del Charco is an audio producer and writer based in Durham. He's made stories for public radio's All Things Considered, Morning Edition and Marketplace. Before joining Due South, he spent time as a freelance journalist, an education and daily news reporter for WUNC, and a podcast producer for WFAE in Charlotte.
