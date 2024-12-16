Bringing The World Home To You

Outgoing NC State Chancellor Randy Woodson

By Leoneda Inge,
Cole del Charco
Published December 16, 2024 at 10:07 AM EST
NC State Chancellor Randy Woodson is one of the longest-serving leaders at a major public research university in recent years, especially in North Carolina.

During his tenure, NC State renamed a building after the first Black man to matriculate from first-year to graduate at State. Irwin Holmes, Jr. played tennis while he was a student. The University College Commons building was named Holmes Hall in 2018.

Chancellor Randy Woodson talks with Leoneda Inge about what he's learned on the job, the highs and lows, and reflects on his long career at NC State.

Randy Woodson, Chancellor, NC State University

Editor's note: This segment originally aired in August 2024.

Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
Cole del Charco
Cole del Charco is an audio producer and writer based in Durham. He's made stories for public radio's All Things Considered, Morning Edition and Marketplace. Before joining Due South, he spent time as a freelance journalist, an education and daily news reporter for WUNC, and a podcast producer for WFAE in Charlotte.
