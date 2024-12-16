Outgoing NC State Chancellor Randy Woodson

NC State Chancellor Randy Woodson is one of the longest-serving leaders at a major public research university in recent years, especially in North Carolina.

Erin Keever / North Carolina Public Radio WUNC N.C. State Chancellor Randy Woodson and co-host Leoneda Inge outside.

During his tenure, NC State renamed a building after the first Black man to matriculate from first-year to graduate at State. Irwin Holmes, Jr. played tennis while he was a student. The University College Commons building was named Holmes Hall in 2018.

Chancellor Randy Woodson talks with Leoneda Inge about what he's learned on the job, the highs and lows, and reflects on his long career at NC State.

Guest

Randy Woodson, Chancellor, NC State University

Editor's note: This segment originally aired in August 2024.