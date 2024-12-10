ProPublica finds former 'segregation academies' in NC that are receiving taxpayer money

ProPublica has identified 39 likely “segregation academies” are still operating in North Carolina and that have gotten school voucher money. More than half of those have student bodies that are at least 85 percent white.

Guests:

-Jennifer Berry Hawes, is a reporter with ProPublica’s South hub who focuses on criminal justice, religion, race and the welfare of women and children

-Josh Cowen, a Professor of Education Policy at Michigan State University and the author of The Privateers: How Billionaires Created a Culture War and Sold School Vouchers