The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

Small city and town leaders in North Carolina grapple with the challenge of attracting residents

By Leoneda Inge,
Cole del Charco
Published December 2, 2024 at 10:00 AM EST
Welcome to North Carolina Sign
albertc111/Getty Images/iStockphoto
/
iStockphoto
Welcome to North Carolina Sign

A local reporter explains why young residents are leaving the Hampton Roads region in southeastern Virginia and northeastern North Carolina, and how local leaders are trying to attract them to stay.

A long-time North Carolinian, and demographer, helps us understand the long-term trends in our shifting population

And, the mayor of Princeville shares the unique challenges his town faces, including two devastating floods in recent decades.

Editor's note: This conversation originally aired in September 2024.

Guests

Ryan Murphy, WHRO’s business and growth reporter

Nathan Dollar, director of Carolina Demography and a native of Wilson, North Carolina

Bobbie Jones, Mayor of Princeville, North Carolina for 14 years.

Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
Cole del Charco
Cole del Charco is an audio producer and writer based in Durham. He's made stories for public radio's All Things Considered, Morning Edition and Marketplace. Before joining Due South, he spent time as a freelance journalist, an education and daily news reporter for WUNC, and a podcast producer for WFAE in Charlotte.
