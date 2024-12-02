Small city and town leaders in North Carolina grapple with the challenge of attracting residents

A local reporter explains why young residents are leaving the Hampton Roads region in southeastern Virginia and northeastern North Carolina, and how local leaders are trying to attract them to stay.

A long-time North Carolinian, and demographer, helps us understand the long-term trends in our shifting population

And, the mayor of Princeville shares the unique challenges his town faces, including two devastating floods in recent decades.

Editor's note: This conversation originally aired in September 2024.

Guests

Ryan Murphy, WHRO’s business and growth reporter

Nathan Dollar, director of Carolina Demography and a native of Wilson, North Carolina

Bobbie Jones, Mayor of Princeville, North Carolina for 14 years.

