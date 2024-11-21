Former Blue Devil and Rameses mascots talk about life behind the mask

College mascots look like they are having a lot of fun, but having that much school spirit also takes a lot of work. So who are the people under the costumes?

Many schools, including Duke University and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, ask their mascots to remain anonymous until they hang up their costumes.

Fortunately, co-host Jeff Tiberii got the chance to talk to two recent graduates – Duke’s Cate Schick and UNC’s Daniel Wood – who were both mascots for several years, including in 2022, the year of the Final Four matchup between Duke and UNC.

1 of 4 — Cate Schick - credit DUKE TODAY STAFF.jpg Cate Schick becoming the Duke University Blue Devil Courtesy of Duke Today 2 of 4 — Cate Schick2- credit DUKE TODAY STAFF.jpg Duke University Blue Devil Cate Schick Courtesy of Duke Today 3 of 4 — Daniel Wood - credit John Roberts-UNC.jpg Daniel Wood as Rameses at University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill John Roberts-UNC 4 of 4 — IMG_8256.jpg Daniel Wood, former University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Rameses and Cate Schick, former Duke University Blue Devil in the Due South studios. Erin Keever/WUNC

The former Blue Devil and former Rameses meet for the first time with their masks off in our studio. Some good-natured ribbing ensued and so did a great conversation about what life is like in those costumes and what it meant to each of them to represent their schools.

Editor's note: this conversation originally aired in November 2023.

Guests

Cate Schick, former Duke University Blue Devil

Daniel Wood, former University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Rameses

