Due South

Former Blue Devil and Rameses mascots talk about life behind the mask

By Jeff Tiberii,
Rachel McCarthy
Published November 21, 2024 at 10:20 AM EST
Daniel Wood, former UNC Rameses mascot and Cate Schick, former Duke University Blue Devil
Erin Keever / WUNC
Daniel Wood, former UNC Rameses mascot and Cate Schick, former Duke Blue Devil mascot

College mascots look like they are having a lot of fun, but having that much school spirit also takes a lot of work. So who are the people under the costumes?

Many schools, including Duke University and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, ask their mascots to remain anonymous until they hang up their costumes.

Fortunately, co-host Jeff Tiberii got the chance to talk to two recent graduates – Duke’s Cate Schick and UNC’s Daniel Wood – who were both mascots for several years, including in 2022, the year of the Final Four matchup between Duke and UNC.

Cate Schick becoming the Duke University Blue Devil
Courtesy of Duke Today
Duke University Blue Devil Cate Schick
Courtesy of Duke Today
Daniel Wood as Rameses at University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
John Roberts-UNC
4 of 4  — IMG_8256.jpg
Erin Keever/WUNC

The former Blue Devil and former Rameses meet for the first time with their masks off in our studio. Some good-natured ribbing ensued and so did a great conversation about what life is like in those costumes and what it meant to each of them to represent their schools.

Editor's note: this conversation originally aired in November 2023.

Guests

Cate Schick, former Duke University Blue Devil

Daniel Wood, former University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Rameses

Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC's Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary "Right Turn," launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
Rachel McCarthy
Rachel McCarthy is a producer for "Due South." She previously worked at WUNC as a producer for "The Story with Dick Gordon." More recently, Rachel was podcast managing editor at Capitol Broadcasting Company where she developed narrative series and edited a daily podcast. She also worked at "The Double Shift" podcast as supervising producer. Rachel learned about audio storytelling at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies. Prior to working in audio journalism, she was a research assistant at the Aspen Institute in Washington, DC.
