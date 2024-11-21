Tuffy III grows into role as NC State Wolfpack's live mascot

We’re deep into football season and early in basketball season, so you know this is an important time of year for college sports fans, especially here in the Triangle. And whose job is to make sure those fans get whipped up into a frenzy? The mascots, of course!

If you're a Wolfpack fan, you know NC State’s Mr. and Ms. Wuf, but another NC State mascot has emerged in recent years: a live mascot named Tuffy III.

Co-host Leoneda Inge talks with Tuffy III’s owners, Lisa and Joe Downey, about how the dog brings sweet, cuddly vibes to even the fiercest of competitions.

Guests

Lisa and Joe Downey, long-time owners, trainers, and caretakers of NC State’s live mascots