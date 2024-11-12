Bringing The World Home To You

The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

A new documentary aims to make the Wilmington coup and massacre a well-known part of American history

By Leoneda Inge,
Cole del Charco
Published November 12, 2024 at 10:00 AM EST
1898 Monument
East Carolina University
The 1898 Memorial Park in Wilmington, NC.

A coup d'état on American soil. That’s the basis for a new documentary by PBS NC and American Experience premiering today, Nov. 12, 2024.

The directors of American Coup: Wilmington 1898 speak with Leoneda Inge about the historic massacre and coup.

And, a conversation with two descendants on opposite sides of the violent massacre, who have reconciled and want more people to learn this history.

Guests

Brad Lichtenstein, director of "American Coup: Wilmington 1898"

Yoruba Richen, director of "American Coup: Wilmington 1898"

Kieran Haile, great-great-grandson of Alex Manly, editor and publisher of The Daily Record, Wilmington’s only Black-owned newspaper at the time of the events. He is married to Priscilla Haile, who also appears in the film

Lucy McCaule, great-granddaughter of William Barry McKoy, a Princeton graduate and lawyer who later became the grandmaster of the Masons in Wilmington and was one of the heads of the White Government Unions

Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
Cole del Charco
Cole del Charco is an audio producer and writer based in Durham. He's made stories for public radio's All Things Considered, Morning Edition and Marketplace. Before joining Due South, he spent time as a freelance journalist, an education and daily news reporter for WUNC, and a podcast producer for WFAE in Charlotte.
