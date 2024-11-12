A new documentary aims to make the Wilmington coup and massacre a well-known part of American history

A coup d'état on American soil. That’s the basis for a new documentary by PBS NC and American Experience premiering today, Nov. 12, 2024.

The directors of American Coup: Wilmington 1898 speak with Leoneda Inge about the historic massacre and coup.

And, a conversation with two descendants on opposite sides of the violent massacre, who have reconciled and want more people to learn this history.

Guests

Brad Lichtenstein, director of "American Coup: Wilmington 1898"

Yoruba Richen, director of "American Coup: Wilmington 1898"

Kieran Haile, great-great-grandson of Alex Manly, editor and publisher of The Daily Record, Wilmington’s only Black-owned newspaper at the time of the events. He is married to Priscilla Haile, who also appears in the film

Lucy McCaule, great-granddaughter of William Barry McKoy, a Princeton graduate and lawyer who later became the grandmaster of the Masons in Wilmington and was one of the heads of the White Government Unions

