The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South
Due South

A spooky Halloween tale from storyteller Ray Christian

By Leoneda Inge,
Cole del Charco
Published October 31, 2024 at 10:35 AM EDT
A jack o' lantern stares ominously through a fog of smoke.
A jack o' lantern stares ominously through a fog of smoke.

Ray Christian is a storyteller based in Boone, North Carolina. In past lives he was an Army paratrooper, a college professor, and a paperboy on the creepiest route in Virginia.

Ray Christian taping an interview with WUNC's Due South in Oct. 2023

If you want to hear another version of this story, check it out on Snap Judgment Presents: Spooked podcast "The Paper Boy."

Ray Christian, storyteller, host of What’s Ray Saying

Editor's note: this is a shorter version of a conversation we first broadcast on Oct. 31, 2024.

Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
Cole del Charco
Cole del Charco is an audio producer and writer based in Durham. He's made stories for public radio's All Things Considered, Morning Edition and Marketplace. Before joining Due South, he spent time as a freelance journalist, an education and daily news reporter for WUNC, and a podcast producer for WFAE in Charlotte.
