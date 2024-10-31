Bringing The World Home To You

The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

North Carolina election officials face controversy, and a challenge, after Hurricane Helene

By Leoneda Inge,
Rusty JacobsCole del Charco
Published October 31, 2024 at 3:53 PM EDT
Election workers prepare and package absentee ballot requests at the Wake County Board of Elections office in Raleigh Thursday afternoon September 15, 2022.
Jonathon Gruenke
/
for WUNC
Election workers prepare and package absentee ballot requests at the Wake County Board of Elections office in Raleigh, 2022.

The people who make elections happen in North Carolina are in the throes of another wild campaign season.

Some are dealing with threats to their lives, others are just trying to make sure residents in hurricane-torn parts of the state can still vote.

An update from two reporters who have been following these developments.

Guests

Rusty Jacobs, Voting and Election Integrity Reporter at WUNC

Emily Vespa, freelance reporter, and author of the recent story "Election Turmoil Comes to a Rural County" for The Assembly

Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
Rusty Jacobs
Rusty Jacobs is WUNC's Voting and Election Integrity Reporter.
Cole del Charco
Cole del Charco is an audio producer and writer based in Durham. He's made stories for public radio's All Things Considered, Morning Edition and Marketplace. Before joining Due South, he spent time as a freelance journalist, an education and daily news reporter for WUNC, and a podcast producer for WFAE in Charlotte.
