North Carolina election officials face controversy, and a challenge, after Hurricane Helene

The people who make elections happen in North Carolina are in the throes of another wild campaign season.

Some are dealing with threats to their lives, others are just trying to make sure residents in hurricane-torn parts of the state can still vote.

An update from two reporters who have been following these developments.

Guests

Rusty Jacobs, Voting and Election Integrity Reporter at WUNC

Emily Vespa, freelance reporter, and author of the recent story "Election Turmoil Comes to a Rural County" for The Assembly