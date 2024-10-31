Black Republican voters are getting a lot of news coverage this election year. What do they want?

Black Republican voters are taking up space in election coverage this year. A reporter working with public radio’s Reveal tells us why.

Garrison Hayes goes deep on voters defying the stereotype that Black voters are a monolith, in conversations with voters at the Republican National Convention, to the final weeks of the campaign trail.

He talks with co-host Leoneda Inge about what voters are looking for this election.

Guest

Garrison Hayes, video correspondent for Mother Jones

You can listen to Hayes on Reveal's episode here: "Red, Black, and Blue"

