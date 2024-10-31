Bringing The World Home To You

© 2024 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

Black Republican voters are getting a lot of news coverage this election year. What do they want?

By Leoneda Inge,
Cole del Charco
Published October 31, 2024 at 3:43 PM EDT
Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson and attorney Jesse Binnall held a news conference Tuesday to announce a new lawsuit against CNN.
Colin Campbell
/
WUNC
Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson and attorney Jesse Binnall holding a news conference to announce a lawsuit against CNN.

Black Republican voters are taking up space in election coverage this year. A reporter working with public radio’s Reveal tells us why.

Garrison Hayes goes deep on voters defying the stereotype that Black voters are a monolith, in conversations with voters at the Republican National Convention, to the final weeks of the campaign trail.

He talks with co-host Leoneda Inge about what voters are looking for this election.

Guest

Garrison Hayes, video correspondent for Mother Jones

You can listen to Hayes on Reveal's episode here: "Red, Black, and Blue"

Tags
Due South Purple Ballot
Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
See stories by Leoneda Inge
Cole del Charco
Cole del Charco is an audio producer and writer based in Durham. He's made stories for public radio's All Things Considered, Morning Edition and Marketplace. Before joining Due South, he spent time as a freelance journalist, an education and daily news reporter for WUNC, and a podcast producer for WFAE in Charlotte.
See stories by Cole del Charco