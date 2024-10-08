A 1990 NC political ad that echoes through to our current election year

The similarities in messaging between a 1990 US Senate campaign in North Carolina and current campaigns has roots in how the Republican party has changed since the 1970s.

Leoneda Inge talks with Ben Bradford about that transition and the infamous 'White Hands' TV ad used by Jesse Helms against Harvey Gantt in 1990.

Bradford is the host and creator of several podcasts, including shows that trace historic political campaigns and underscore their relevance to the present.

Guest

Ben Bradford, Host of the Landslide podcast from Nuance Tales and WFAE