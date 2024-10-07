Bringing The World Home To You

The politics of religion and voting your faith

By Leoneda Inge,
Cole del Charco
Published October 7, 2024 at 6:41 PM EDT
Wes Moore greeting long-time Durham lawmaker Mickey Michaux and his wife June Michaux at St. Joseph AME Church in Durham, NC. September 29, 2024.
Gregory Davenport
Wes Moore greeting long-time Durham lawmaker Mickey Michaux and his wife June Michaux at St. Joseph AME Church in Durham, NC. September 29, 2024.

There is a joyful sound on Sunday mornings at St. Joseph AME Church in Durham, North Carolina. On the Sunday morning after Helene struck and devastated the western part of the state, there were prayers for those suffering. There was also politics.

Governor Wes Moore of Maryland – the only Black governor in the nation – was the special guest. He spoke about his Christian faith and his support of Vice President Kamala Harris.

“My belief and my excitement to do everything that I can to make sure that in 36 days and a ‘wake-up,’ that we make the right decision in this country,” Moore, a Democrat, said to a mostly Black congregation. “And that we have for the first time, I’ll have the honor on January to say the words, Madam President.”

The church erupted in applause. It is not easy separating politics and religion these days, especially in the Bible Belt. Rev. Dr. Jennifer Copeland is an ordained minister in the United Methodist and Executive Director of the North Carolina Council of Churches.

“We believe, I believe that people of faith should always vote their values. Faith is one of those variables that makes us who we are,” said Copeland. “So, when we go into the voting booth, we can’t leave our faith at the door.”

Guest

Rev. Dr. Jennifer Copeland, executive director of the NC Council of Churches

Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
Cole del Charco
Cole del Charco is an audio producer and writer based in Durham. He's made stories for public radio's All Things Considered, Morning Edition and Marketplace. Before joining Due South, he spent time as a freelance journalist, an education and daily news reporter for WUNC, and a podcast producer for WFAE in Charlotte.
