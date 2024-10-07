The politics of religion and voting your faith

There is a joyful sound on Sunday mornings at St. Joseph AME Church in Durham, North Carolina. On the Sunday morning after Helene struck and devastated the western part of the state, there were prayers for those suffering. There was also politics.

Governor Wes Moore of Maryland – the only Black governor in the nation – was the special guest. He spoke about his Christian faith and his support of Vice President Kamala Harris.

“My belief and my excitement to do everything that I can to make sure that in 36 days and a ‘wake-up,’ that we make the right decision in this country,” Moore, a Democrat, said to a mostly Black congregation. “And that we have for the first time, I’ll have the honor on January to say the words, Madam President.”

The church erupted in applause. It is not easy separating politics and religion these days, especially in the Bible Belt. Rev. Dr. Jennifer Copeland is an ordained minister in the United Methodist and Executive Director of the North Carolina Council of Churches.

“We believe, I believe that people of faith should always vote their values. Faith is one of those variables that makes us who we are,” said Copeland. “So, when we go into the voting booth, we can’t leave our faith at the door.”

Guest

Rev. Dr. Jennifer Copeland, executive director of the NC Council of Churches

