Charlotte bakery owner Manolo Betancur packs delivery van with water, bread, and cake for Helene victims

Manolo Betancur has spoken to Due South before about worker conditions in western North Carolina. He owns Manolo’s Bakery in Charlotte, but his work extends far beyond his business.

For many years, he's been dedicated to bringing food and support to people in need – whether it’s delivering food for farmworkers in North Carolina during the harvest season or helping rebuild a bakery damaged by war in Ukraine.

Now, Manolo is getting ready to provide for people in need in western North Carolina. He plans to bring 3,000 bottles of water, 2,000 pieces of bread, and some cakes because, he says, "we need to bring some sweets."

Margarita Ramirez, Executive Director at El Centro Unido, is already providing help in Marion, NC. She tells co-host Leoneda Inge about what she’s seeing, what people need, and how her organization is working to communicate vital information to community members in Spanish.

Guests

Manolo Betancur, owner Manolo’s Bakery in Charlotte, NC

Margarita Ramirez, executive director, El Centro Unido in Marion, NC