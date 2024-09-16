Bringing The World Home To You

© 2024 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

Bull Durham, the musical, takes the stage

By Leoneda Inge,
Cole del Charco
Published September 16, 2024 at 10:40 AM EDT
Carmen Cusack as Annie Savoy in Bull Durham, a New Musical.
Jennifer Robertson Photography
/
Theatre Raleigh
Carmen Cusack as Annie Savoy in Bull Durham, a New Musical.

Bull Durham, A New Musical takes the stage in the city of Durham for the first time.

It’s an adaptation of the classic 1988 movie starring Kevin Costner and Susan Sarandon that follows a season of losses before the Bulls turn it around.

The skyline of Durham, including a modernized 'Hit Bull, win steak' sign that was originally created as a joke for the film, is visible in the background of the set.
Jennifer Robertson Photography
/
Theatre Raleigh
The skyline of Durham, including a modernized 'Hit Bull, win steak' sign that was originally created as a joke for the film, is visible in the background of the set.

With songs, specially-made jerseys, and an all-star cast, they’re shooting to make it to the Big Leagues – Broadway.

The musical runs at Reynolds Industries Theater at Duke University from Sep. 10-22. Theatre Raleigh is producing the musical.

Guests

Ron Shelton, is the writer and director of ‘Bull Durham’ the movie, and he adapted the screenplay for the musical with music and lyrics by Susan Werner.

Lauren Kennedy Brady, is an actress and singer who’s performed on Broadway. She’s the Executive Director of Theatre Raleigh, and a producer on the musical.

Due South
Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
See stories by Leoneda Inge
Cole del Charco
Cole del Charco is an audio producer and writer based in Durham. He's made stories for public radio's All Things Considered, Morning Edition and Marketplace. Before joining Due South, he spent time as a freelance journalist, an education and daily news reporter for WUNC, and a podcast producer for WFAE in Charlotte.
See stories by Cole del Charco