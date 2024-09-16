Bull Durham, the musical, takes the stage

Bull Durham, A New Musical takes the stage in the city of Durham for the first time.

It’s an adaptation of the classic 1988 movie starring Kevin Costner and Susan Sarandon that follows a season of losses before the Bulls turn it around.

Jennifer Robertson Photography / Theatre Raleigh The skyline of Durham, including a modernized 'Hit Bull, win steak' sign that was originally created as a joke for the film, is visible in the background of the set.

With songs, specially-made jerseys, and an all-star cast, they’re shooting to make it to the Big Leagues – Broadway.

The musical runs at Reynolds Industries Theater at Duke University from Sep. 10-22. Theatre Raleigh is producing the musical.

Guests

Ron Shelton, is the writer and director of ‘Bull Durham’ the movie, and he adapted the screenplay for the musical with music and lyrics by Susan Werner.

Lauren Kennedy Brady, is an actress and singer who’s performed on Broadway. She’s the Executive Director of Theatre Raleigh, and a producer on the musical.