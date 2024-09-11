Purple Ballot: North Carolina and Georgia – two political peas in a pod?

The only two swing states in the South may have something in common – the Democratic Party is working hard to turn them blue. Millions of dollars are pouring into battleground states that could decide the presidency – including North Carolina and Georgia.

Georgia voted for Biden in 2020, but North Carolina has only given presidential electoral votes to a Democrat one time since 1976.

Reporters from across the South join Leoneda Inge to discuss the similarities between the two purple states and the likelihood they could swing one way or another.

Guests

Colin Campbell, Capitol Bureau Chief at WUNC News, and host of The WUNC Politics Podcast and WUNC Politics Newsletter

Maya King, politics reporter based in Atlanta for The New York Times

Sam Gringlas, politics reporter at WABE (the NPR and PBS affiliate for the Metro Atlanta Area), and host of the Gold Dome Scramble Podcast

