Purple Ballot: North Carolina and Georgia – two political peas in a pod?

By Leoneda Inge,
Cole del CharcoColin Campbell
Published September 12, 2024 at 10:00 AM EDT
The only two swing states in the South may have something in common – the Democratic Party is working hard to turn them blue. Millions of dollars are pouring into battleground states that could decide the presidency – including North Carolina and Georgia.

Georgia voted for Biden in 2020, but North Carolina has only given presidential electoral votes to a Democrat one time since 1976.

Reporters from across the South join Leoneda Inge to discuss the similarities between the two purple states and the likelihood they could swing one way or another.

Guests

Colin Campbell, Capitol Bureau Chief at WUNC News, and host of The WUNC Politics Podcast and WUNC Politics Newsletter

Maya King, politics reporter based in Atlanta for The New York Times

Sam Gringlas, politics reporter at WABE (the NPR and PBS affiliate for the Metro Atlanta Area), and host of the Gold Dome Scramble Podcast

Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
Cole del Charco
Cole del Charco is an audio producer and writer based in Durham. He's made stories for public radio's All Things Considered, Morning Edition and Marketplace. Before joining Due South, he spent time as a freelance journalist, an education and daily news reporter for WUNC, and a podcast producer for WFAE in Charlotte.
Colin Campbell
Colin Campbell covers politics for WUNC as the station's capitol bureau chief.
