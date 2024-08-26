Bringing The World Home To You

Due South

The cost of back-to-school shopping has shifted to families and teachers in NC

By Leoneda Inge,
Liz SchlemmerCole del Charco
Published August 26, 2024 at 10:00 AM EDT
American families will spend on average $875 this year per household on back-to-school shopping. That’s according to an estimate by the National Retail Federation.

And it’s because in many states, a bigger share of the cost of school supplies has been placed onto families, teachers and individuals. North Carolina used to spend more than $60 per student on instructional supplies in a school year. This school year the state is spending $31per student.

Liz Schlemmer's recent feature explores how these costs are shifting to individuals and how families and teachers are making sure classrooms have the supplies they need. She joins co-host Leoneda Inge.

Liz Schlemmer, education reporter at North Carolina Public Radio WUNC

Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
Liz Schlemmer
Liz Schlemmer is WUNC's Education Reporter, covering preschool through higher education. Email: lschlemmer@wunc.org
Cole del Charco
Cole del Charco is an audio producer and writer based in Durham. He's made stories for public radio's All Things Considered, Morning Edition and Marketplace. Before joining Due South, he spent time as a freelance journalist, an education and daily news reporter for WUNC, and a podcast producer for WFAE in Charlotte.
