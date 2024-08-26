The cost of back-to-school shopping has shifted to families and teachers in NC

American families will spend on average $875 this year per household on back-to-school shopping. That’s according to an estimate by the National Retail Federation.

And it’s because in many states, a bigger share of the cost of school supplies has been placed onto families, teachers and individuals. North Carolina used to spend more than $60 per student on instructional supplies in a school year. This school year the state is spending $31per student.

Liz Schlemmer's recent feature explores how these costs are shifting to individuals and how families and teachers are making sure classrooms have the supplies they need. She joins co-host Leoneda Inge.

Guest

Liz Schlemmer, education reporter at North Carolina Public Radio WUNC

