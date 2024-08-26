Bringing The World Home To You

Durham Public Schools offers free meals for all students, other districts may follow

By Leoneda Inge,
Cole del Charco
Published August 26, 2024 at 10:27 AM EDT
Durham Public Schools is providing universal free meals to all students for the 2024-25 school year.

An expansion of eligibility for federal funding helps cover the meal costs, and some advocates hope that could lead to more free meals for students across the state.

Guests

Marianne Hedrick Weant, Programs Manager for North Carolina Alliance for Health

James (Jim) Keaten, Director of School Nutrition Services Durham Public Schools

Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
Cole del Charco is an audio producer and writer based in Durham. He's made stories for public radio's All Things Considered, Morning Edition and Marketplace. Before joining Due South, he spent time as a freelance journalist, an education and daily news reporter for WUNC, and a podcast producer for WFAE in Charlotte.
