Durham Public Schools offers free meals for all students, other districts may follow
Durham Public Schools is providing universal free meals to all students for the 2024-25 school year.
An expansion of eligibility for federal funding helps cover the meal costs, and some advocates hope that could lead to more free meals for students across the state.
Guests
Marianne Hedrick Weant, Programs Manager for North Carolina Alliance for Health
James (Jim) Keaten, Director of School Nutrition Services Durham Public Schools