Due South

An education reporter shares the changes she’s seen in K-12 over the past two decades in NC

By Leoneda Inge,
Cole del CharcoAnn Doss Helms
Published August 26, 2024 at 10:40 AM EDT
Reporter Ann Doss Helms has been covering education for more than two decades in North Carolina. She’s worked at The Charlotte Observer, and now at WFAE.

She's seen school districts shift, charter schools take off, and funding challenges continue over those years. Now, she's eyeing retirement.

She joins Leoneda Inge to reflect on the shifting landscape of public education in North Carolina.

Guest

Ann Doss Helms, education reporter WFAE-Charlotte’s NPR News Source

Due South
Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
Cole del Charco
Cole del Charco is an audio producer and writer based in Durham. He's made stories for public radio's All Things Considered, Morning Edition and Marketplace. Before joining Due South, he spent time as a freelance journalist, an education and daily news reporter for WUNC, and a podcast producer for WFAE in Charlotte.
Ann Doss Helms
Ann Doss Helms covers education for WFAE. She was a reporter for The Charlotte Observer for 32 years, including 16 years on the education beat. She has repeatedly won first place in education reporting from the North Carolina Press Association and won the 2015 Associated Press Senator Sam Open Government Award for reporting on charter school salaries.
