An education reporter shares the changes she’s seen in K-12 over the past two decades in NC

Reporter Ann Doss Helms has been covering education for more than two decades in North Carolina. She’s worked at The Charlotte Observer, and now at WFAE.

She's seen school districts shift, charter schools take off, and funding challenges continue over those years. Now, she's eyeing retirement.

She joins Leoneda Inge to reflect on the shifting landscape of public education in North Carolina.

Guest

Ann Doss Helms, education reporter WFAE-Charlotte’s NPR News Source