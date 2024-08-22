Due South launches 'Golden Leaf,' a series of conversations about tobacco's deep roots in NC

North Carolina is predicted to harvest well over 100,000 acres of tobacco this year, and grows most of the flue-cured tobacco produced in the U.S.

As farmers and laborers take to the fields to harvest the crop, Due South takes a look at the impact of tobacco on our state – past, present, and future – in an occasional series called “Golden Leaf.”

Our first conversation is with Dr. Blake Brown, a professor emeritus of Agricultural and Resource Economics at North Carolina State University. He talks with co-host Leoneda Inge about the role of tobacco farming in North Carolina’s economy and discusses some of the big federal policies of the past century that impacted tobacco farming in our state.

Guest

Blake Brown, PhD, Hugh C Kiger Professor Emeritus of Agricultural and Resource Economics at North Carolina State University