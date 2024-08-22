Bringing The World Home To You

The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

Children as young as 12 years old still work in tobacco fields during summer harvest

By Jeff Tiberii,
Rachel McCarthy
Published August 22, 2024 at 10:20 AM EDT
Jim Dollar/Flickr

Due South is exploring the impact of tobacco in North Carolina – past, present and future – as part of an occasional series we’re calling Golden Leaf.

As part of our series "Golden Leaf," Due South co-host Jeff Tiberii talks with Yesenia Cuello. Yesenia is the executive director of NC FIELD, and advocates for better conditions for farmworkers.

She talks about her experiences working in tobacco fields as a child, and how child labor in the tobacco farming is still a big concern.

Guest

Yesenia Cuello, executive director, NC FIELD

Due South Golden LeafTobaccoChild Labor
Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
Rachel McCarthy
Rachel McCarthy is a producer for "Due South." She previously worked at WUNC as a producer for "The Story with Dick Gordon." More recently, Rachel was podcast managing editor at Capitol Broadcasting Company where she developed narrative series and edited a daily podcast. She also worked at "The Double Shift" podcast as supervising producer. Rachel learned about audio storytelling at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies. Prior to working in audio journalism, she was a research assistant at the Aspen Institute in Washington, DC.
