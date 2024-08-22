Children as young as 12 years old still work in tobacco fields during summer harvest

Due South is exploring the impact of tobacco in North Carolina – past, present and future – as part of an occasional series we’re calling Golden Leaf.

As part of our series "Golden Leaf," Due South co-host Jeff Tiberii talks with Yesenia Cuello. Yesenia is the executive director of NC FIELD, and advocates for better conditions for farmworkers.

She talks about her experiences working in tobacco fields as a child, and how child labor in the tobacco farming is still a big concern.

Yesenia Cuello, executive director, NC FIELD