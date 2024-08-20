Bringing The World Home To You

Due South

Purple Ballot: NC perspectives on the Democratic National Convention

By Jeff Tiberii,
Cole del CharcoErin Keever
Published August 20, 2024 at 10:00 AM EDT
Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during the Democratic National Convention Monday, Aug. 19, 2024, in Chicago.
AP Photo/Brynn Anderson
Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during the Democratic National Convention Monday, Aug. 19, 2024, in Chicago.

The Democratic National Convention is underway in Chicago this week.

In the latest edition of our Purple Ballot series, co-host Jeff Tiberii sits down with a panel of reporters and political analysts to discuss the Democratic Party's platform, key issues, and campaign strategies leading up to the election.

We'll also follow the North Carolinians on tap to speak at this week's convention, including Governor Roy Cooper.

Guests

Colin Campbell, Capitol Bureau Chief, WUNC

Mary C. Curtis, columnist, Rollcall.com and host of the Rollcall podcast “Equal Time”

Mitch Kokai, senior political analyst, John Locke Foundation

Abby Vesoulis, reporter, Mother Jones

Due South Purple Ballot
Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
Cole del Charco
Cole del Charco is an audio producer and writer based in Durham. He's made stories for public radio's All Things Considered, Morning Edition and Marketplace. Before joining Due South, he spent time as a freelance journalist, an education and daily news reporter for WUNC, and a podcast producer for WFAE in Charlotte.
Erin Keever
Erin Keever is the Executive Producer of WUNC’s daily radio show, Due South. Erin comes to WUNC from Charlotte where she spent 16 years at WFAE serving in various roles from on-air announcer, researcher, web editor, to finally senior producer of “Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins.”
