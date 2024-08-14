The annual Florida Python Challenge recruits volunteers to decrease the population of the invasive species

Burmese pythons have decimated the populations of small mammals in the Florida Everglades since they established a breeding population in the 1990s.

Nearly 1,000 have been removed through the annual Florida Python Challenge since it began in 2013. This year, the Florida Python Challenge is running until Aug. 18.

Co-host Leoneda Inge speaks with one of the state’s conservation experts on Florida’s efforts to get rid of the invasive snakes harming the Everglades’ ecosystem, even as the snakes have made their way further north.

Guest

McKayla Spencer, Nonnative Fish and Wildlife Program Coordinator at the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission