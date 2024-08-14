Bringing The World Home To You

© 2024 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

The annual Florida Python Challenge recruits volunteers to decrease the population of the invasive species

By Leoneda Inge,
Cole del Charco
Published August 14, 2024 at 10:00 AM EDT
The Burmese Python population has expanded in south and southwest Florida, especially in the Everglades.
Rodney Cammauf
/
National Parks Service
The Burmese Python population has expanded in south and southwest Florida, especially in the Everglades.

Burmese pythons have decimated the populations of small mammals in the Florida Everglades since they established a breeding population in the 1990s.

Nearly 1,000 have been removed through the annual Florida Python Challenge since it began in 2013. This year, the Florida Python Challenge is running until Aug. 18.

Co-host Leoneda Inge speaks with one of the state’s conservation experts on Florida’s efforts to get rid of the invasive snakes harming the Everglades’ ecosystem, even as the snakes have made their way further north.

Guest

McKayla Spencer, Nonnative Fish and Wildlife Program Coordinator at the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission

Tags
Due South Invasive Species
Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
See stories by Leoneda Inge
Cole del Charco
Cole del Charco is an audio producer and writer based in Durham. He's made stories for public radio's All Things Considered, Morning Edition and Marketplace. Before joining Due South, he spent time as a freelance journalist, an education and daily news reporter for WUNC, and a podcast producer for WFAE in Charlotte.
See stories by Cole del Charco