NC designated millions to remove dams on rivers, but first scientists have to rescue the nation’s largest amphibian

Most of North Carolina’s 28,000 dams are defunct, blocking wildlife from moving freely up and down rivers, and from getting dissolved oxygen in fast-flowing water. That’s of particular concern to the shrinking Eastern Hellbender salamander. Co-host Leoneda Inge talks with an environment reporter about efforts to relocate these salamanders.

Guest

Zachary Turner, environment reporter at WFAE

Listen to Zach Turner's feature story for NPR's Morning Edition here.

