Bringing The World Home To You

© 2024 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Environment
The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

NC designated millions to remove dams on rivers, but first scientists have to rescue the nation’s largest amphibian

By Leoneda Inge,
Cole del CharcoZachary Turner
Published August 14, 2024 at 10:40 AM EDT
The eastern hellbender lives in creeks and rivers in the Appalachian Mountains.
Public domain
/
NC Wildlife Federation
The eastern hellbender lives in creeks and rivers in the Appalachian Mountains.

Most of North Carolina’s 28,000 dams are defunct, blocking wildlife from moving freely up and down rivers, and from getting dissolved oxygen in fast-flowing water. That’s of particular concern to the shrinking Eastern Hellbender salamander. Co-host Leoneda Inge talks with an environment reporter about efforts to relocate these salamanders.

Guest

Zachary Turner, environment reporter at WFAE

Listen to Zach Turner's feature story for NPR's Morning Edition here.

Tags
Due South Enviroment
Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
See stories by Leoneda Inge
Cole del Charco
Cole del Charco is an audio producer and writer based in Durham. He's made stories for public radio's All Things Considered, Morning Edition and Marketplace. Before joining Due South, he spent time as a freelance journalist, an education and daily news reporter for WUNC, and a podcast producer for WFAE in Charlotte.
See stories by Cole del Charco
Zachary Turner
See stories by Zachary Turner