Debby dumped a foot of rain on NC. Climate change could worsen storm flooding in the state.

By Jeff Tiberii,
Erin Keever
Published August 14, 2024 at 10:20 AM EDT
Flooding in Bladenboro, NC.
Tropical storm Debby dropped more than a foot of rain in some parts of North Carolina. The water levels in lakes and rivers rose significantly and risks of flooding followed across swaths of our state.

Guest Lisa Sorg co-authored the article at Inside Climate News titled "Debby Drenched the Southeast. Climate Change Is Making Storms Like This Even Wetter."

WHQR reported on Tuesday Aug. 13 that, "...the northeast Cape Fear river in Burgaw finally crested early Tuesday morning at approximately 16.5 feet — half a foot over what the National Weather Service classifies as major flood levels."

Due South co-host Jeff Tiberii talks with Lisa Sorg about the impact of these storms amid a changing climate.

Lisa Sorg, North Carolina reporter, Inside Climate News

Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
Erin Keever is the Executive Producer of WUNC’s daily radio show, Due South. Erin comes to WUNC from Charlotte where she spent 16 years at WFAE serving in various roles from on-air announcer, researcher, web editor, to finally senior producer of “Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins.”
