Debby dumped a foot of rain on NC. Climate change could worsen storm flooding in the state.

Tropical storm Debby dropped more than a foot of rain in some parts of North Carolina. The water levels in lakes and rivers rose significantly and risks of flooding followed across swaths of our state.

Guest Lisa Sorg co-authored the article at Inside Climate News titled "Debby Drenched the Southeast. Climate Change Is Making Storms Like This Even Wetter."

WHQR reported on Tuesday Aug. 13 that, "...the northeast Cape Fear river in Burgaw finally crested early Tuesday morning at approximately 16.5 feet — half a foot over what the National Weather Service classifies as major flood levels."

Due South co-host Jeff Tiberii talks with Lisa Sorg about the impact of these storms amid a changing climate.

Lisa Sorg, North Carolina reporter, Inside Climate News