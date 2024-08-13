Bringing The World Home To You

Politics
The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

Durham college student headed to Democratic National Convention as a NC delegate

By Leoneda Inge,
Rachel McCarthy
Published August 13, 2024 at 10:00 AM EDT
Devin Freeman, N.C. 4th District DNC Delegate, speaks at a press conference for N.C. Governor Roy Cooper, Thursday, July 25, 2024, in Raleigh, N.C.
Chris Seward
/
AP
Devin Freeman, N.C. 4th District DNC Delegate, speaks at a press conference for N.C. Governor Roy Cooper, Thursday, July 25, 2024, in Raleigh, N.C.

Classes at North Carolina Central University start on Monday, but NCCU senior Devin Freeman won't be there. Instead, he'll be on the floor at the Democratic National Convention.

Devin talks with co-host Leoneda Inge about how he became one of North Carolina’s delegates for the DNC and what it means to him to be headed to Chicago.

Guest

Devin Freeman, rising senior, North Carolina Central University and North Carolina delegate to the Democratic National Convention in Chicago

