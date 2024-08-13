Durham college student headed to Democratic National Convention as a NC delegate

Classes at North Carolina Central University start on Monday, but NCCU senior Devin Freeman won't be there. Instead, he'll be on the floor at the Democratic National Convention.

Devin talks with co-host Leoneda Inge about how he became one of North Carolina’s delegates for the DNC and what it means to him to be headed to Chicago.

Guest

Devin Freeman, rising senior, North Carolina Central University and North Carolina delegate to the Democratic National Convention in Chicago