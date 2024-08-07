The man on a mission to preserve NC's 1800s-era Life-Saving Service stations

James Charlet / The Outer Banks Coast Guard History Preservation Group James Charlet (Keeper James) donning his replica U.S. Life-Saving Service uniform.

Before there was a US Coast Guard, there were US Life-Saving Stations dotting the Outer Banks and the Atlantic coast.

They looked like small backyard sheds but were better made and were more ornate. Inside these stations you would see life preservers made of cork and all kinds of equipment that's obsolete today.

It's part of North Carolina's history and Leoneda Inge meets a man who has spent decades trying to preserve this history.

Guest

James Charlet, also known as ‘Keeper James’, is founder of the nonprofit ‘The Outer Banks Coast Guard History Preservation Group.’

Note: Learn more about Charlet's nonprofit on Facebook, or email at LifeSavingServiceOBX@gmail.com

