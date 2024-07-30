Hummingbird season is here. Spot them with these tips

Are hummingbirds pigment-colored or iridescent? Do they subsist primarily on nectar or insects? How long can we expect to spot them in North Carolina this year? What is the best feeder to use in your yard if you want to attract these fast-fluttering wonders? And what blooms should you plant if you're hoping to invite hummingbirds to your home for many years to come?

Co-host Leoneda Inge recently sat down with Susan Campbell, longtime hummingbird researcher and bander, to answer these questions and many more.

Guest

Susan Campbell, co-founder of Cape Fear Bird Observatory and research affiliate with the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences