It’s not easy to get approval to build an apartment, or an addition to your house, or a sidewalk. Kelly Kenoyer at WHQR wanted to know how it all works.

Her recent series Development 101 explains the process for building, getting real estate re-zoned, preserving trees, and making sure impervious surfaces are balanced out to prevent flooding.

Kelly Kenoyer, reporter/host at NPR member station WHQR in Wilmington