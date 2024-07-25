NC crops continue to suffer under summer drought conditions

Twenty-two counties across the state are still experiencing severe drought. One county – Columbus – is reportedly experiencing extreme drought.

This dry season has had a serious impact on many of the state’s crops, with corn suffering the worst damage. More than 90 percent of the state’s corn crops are in fair condition or worse.

We talk to regional agronomist Georgia Love about the impact to row crops in her region, which includes Bladen, Columbus and Robeson counties.

Guest

Georgia Love, regional agronomist, NC Department of Agriculture

