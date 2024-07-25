Bringing The World Home To You

Environment
The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

NC crops continue to suffer under summer drought conditions

By Leoneda Inge,
Stacia Brown
Published July 25, 2024 at 10:20 AM EDT
NC Department of Agriculture
/
Facebook

Twenty-two counties across the state are still experiencing severe drought. One county – Columbus – is reportedly experiencing extreme drought.

This dry season has had a serious impact on many of the state’s crops, with corn suffering the worst damage. More than 90 percent of the state’s corn crops are in fair condition or worse.

We talk to regional agronomist Georgia Love about the impact to row crops in her region, which includes Bladen, Columbus and Robeson counties.

Guest

Georgia Love, regional agronomist, NC Department of Agriculture

Due South Agriculture
Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
Stacia Brown
Stacia L. Brown is a writer and audio storyteller who has worked in public media since 2016, when she partnered with the Association of Independents in Radio and Baltimore's WEAA 88.9 to create The Rise of Charm City, a narrative podcast that centered community oral histories. She has worked for WAMU’s daily news radio program, 1A, as well as WUNC’s The State of Things. Stacia was a producer for WUNC's award-winning series, Great Grief with Nnenna Freelon and a co-creator of the station's first children's literacy podcast, The Story Stables. She served as a senior producer for two Ten Percent Happier podcasts, Childproof and More Than a Feeling. In early 2023, she was interim executive producer for WNYC’s The Takeaway.
