A deep history of the 'slow and unsteady' integration of North Carolina's professional baseball leagues

Durham-based author and historian Chris Holaday wrote the first book-length history of integration of North Carolina's minor league teams.

He joins co-host Leoneda Inge to talk about some of the people he met and the stories he learned about in researching his book Cracks in the Outfield Wall: The History of Baseball Integration in the Carolinas.

Guest

Chris Holaday, historian and author of Cracks in the Outfield Wall: The History of Baseball Integration in the Carolinas