Due South

A Black male political scientist on how parties are trying to win over Black male voters this election

By Leoneda Inge,
Cole del Charco
Published June 28, 2024 at 10:00 AM EDT
Dr. Jarvis Hall is an associate professor of political science at North Carolina Central University
2020
/
NCCU
Dr. Jarvis Hall is an associate professor of political science at North Carolina Central University

Democratic politicians are losing ground with Black voters, and especially young Black men.

No voting group is a monolith, and that’s part of what led GOP candidate and former President Donald Trump to launch a “Black Americans for Trump” campaign group.

Earlier this year, incumbent President Joe Biden spoke at an HBCU graduation, Morehouse College, and emphasized the role of Black voters in his election to the Presidency in 2020..

Guest:

-Jarvis Hall, an associate professor of political science at North Carolina Central University. From 2006 to 2015, he was director of the Institute for Civic Engagement and Social Change at North Carolina Central

Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
Cole del Charco
Cole del Charco is an audio producer and writer based in Durham. He's made stories for public radio's All Things Considered, Morning Edition and Marketplace. Before joining Due South, he spent time as a freelance journalist, an education and daily news reporter for WUNC, and a podcast producer for WFAE in Charlotte.
