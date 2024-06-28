A Black male political scientist on how parties are trying to win over Black male voters this election

Democratic politicians are losing ground with Black voters, and especially young Black men.

No voting group is a monolith, and that’s part of what led GOP candidate and former President Donald Trump to launch a “Black Americans for Trump” campaign group.

Earlier this year, incumbent President Joe Biden spoke at an HBCU graduation, Morehouse College, and emphasized the role of Black voters in his election to the Presidency in 2020..

Guest:

-Jarvis Hall, an associate professor of political science at North Carolina Central University. From 2006 to 2015, he was director of the Institute for Civic Engagement and Social Change at North Carolina Central