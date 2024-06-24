Bringing The World Home To You

The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

NC adds ‘Summer EBT’ program to get children food while school's out

By Leoneda Inge,
Cole del Charco
Published June 24, 2024 at 10:00 AM EDT
Katerina Holmes/Pexels
/
NCDHHS

Due South co-host Leoneda Inge gets a look at a new federal program that will make getting food during the summer easier for children on free and reduced-price lunch.

It’s called ‘Sun Bucks’ or Summer EBT. Families that qualify will receive $40 per month, per child, this summer, paid out in a lump sum.

Most qualifying families are automatically enrolled, and benefits have already begun rolling out.

Learn more at the NCDHHS website here.

Guest

Tamara Baker, Project & Communications Director at the Carolina Hunger Initiative

Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
Cole del Charco
Cole del Charco is an audio producer and writer based in Durham. He's made stories for public radio's All Things Considered, Morning Edition and Marketplace. Before joining Due South, he spent time as a freelance journalist, an education and daily news reporter for WUNC, and a podcast producer for WFAE in Charlotte.
