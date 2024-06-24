NC adds ‘Summer EBT’ program to get children food while school's out

Due South co-host Leoneda Inge gets a look at a new federal program that will make getting food during the summer easier for children on free and reduced-price lunch.

It’s called ‘Sun Bucks’ or Summer EBT. Families that qualify will receive $40 per month, per child, this summer, paid out in a lump sum.

Most qualifying families are automatically enrolled, and benefits have already begun rolling out.

Learn more at the NCDHHS website here.

Guest

Tamara Baker, Project & Communications Director at the Carolina Hunger Initiative