“Rooted” author Brea Baker explores legacies of land theft

After Reconstruction, free Black citizens in the South acquired land at a rapid pace, despite a litany of obstacles. Then new polices were enacted that made their newly acquired land difficult to hold onto.

In her new book, Rooted: The American Legacy of Land Theft and the Modern Movement for Black Land Ownership, Brea Baker explores her own family’s experience with land acquisition and land theft, as well as the history of systemic land loss in the South.

Guest

Brea Baker, author of Rooted: The American Legacy of Land Theft and the Modern Movement for Black Land Ownership