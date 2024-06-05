John T. Edge on defining Southern food

Producer's note: Join Leoneda Inge and Jeff Tiberii for “Due South Live!” Friday, June 14, 7:30pm at Motorco Music Hall in Durham. We'll be talking about Southern food with Chef Ricky Moore from Saltbox Seafood Joint, Mike D of Mike D’s BBQ and Bill Smith, famed chef from Crook’s Corner. Tickets and details.

The Southern Foodways Alliance has tirelessly documented and explored the diverse food cultures of the American South. Founding director John T. Edge puts it this way – “I think food is as important to understanding the culture of the South as is literature, as is music.” He joins Leoneda Inge to talk Southern food.

Guest

John T. Edge, founding director of the Southern Foodways Alliance, author of “The Potlikker Papers – A Food History of the Modern South” and host of the television show “True South”

