After high school graduation, educational alternatives to four-year college
As college tuition and student loan debt continue to soar, many high school graduates are taking a fresh look at alternatives to going straight from high school to 4-year college.
We talk with a panel of experts to explore the post-secondary enrollment trends in North Carolina in community colleges, technical and vocational schools, and apprenticeship programs, as well as the emotions, pressures, and stigmas (for teens and parents alike) wrapped up in these life decisions.
Guests
Dr. Nathan T. Dollar, Director, Carolina Demography, Carolina Population Center
Layla Bluefort, MSW, founder, “"Momma I Don't Want to go to college” Skills and Trade Career Expo
Dr. Abraham Dones, Vice President and Chief Student Services Officer, Durham Technical Community College
Frances Beroset, therapist and former college advisor
Resources