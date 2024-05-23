Bringing The World Home To You

Due South

NC GOP convenes in Greensboro, a preview and the importance of state political conventions

By Jeff Tiberii,
Erin Keever
Published May 23, 2024 at 10:00 AM EDT
North Carolina Lt. Governor and Republican candidate for Governor, Mark Robinson will speak at the state political convention in Greensboro this week. [File photo]
Lynn Hey / For WUNC
North Carolina Lt. Governor and Republican candidate for Governor, Mark Robinson will speak at the state political convention in Greensboro this week. [File photo]

Today the North Carolina Republican Party convenes its state convention in Greensboro.

It’s a gathering where primary winners are formally nominated. Local, state and national political figures take the stage. And the party tries to set forth a unifying message in advance of the November election. The state Democratic Party convention is next week.

We'll get a preview and discuss the basics of these state conventions.

Guest

Chris Cooper, professor of political science and public affairs, Western Carolina University

Due South State PoliticsNC Republicans
Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
Erin Keever
Erin Keever is the Executive Producer of WUNC’s daily radio show, Due South. Erin comes to WUNC from Charlotte where she spent 16 years at WFAE serving in various roles from on-air announcer, researcher, web editor, to finally senior producer of “Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins.”
