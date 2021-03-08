NC Republicans

-
Moderate Republicans join host Jeff Tiberii to talk party loyalty, Trump and the recent censure of U.S. Sen. Richard Burr.One notable conservative shares…
Down-ballot Democrats struggled in North Carolina’s 2020 elections. While Gov. Roy Cooper garnered a hefty lead over his challenger, Republicans furthered…
With less than a week till the end of voting, residents in key North Carolina counties are heading to the polls to determine who will take control of the…
Rep. John Szoka identifies himself as an "oddball" Republican.A fourth term member of the North Carolina House from Cumberland County, Szoka is an ally of…
Updated 10:26 a.m., October 18, 2016 The Orange County Democratic Party says someone spray-painted its headquarters in Carrboro on the same day someone…
Members of North Carolina’s Republican congressional delegation were calling for more conservative leadership after Representative Kevin McCarthy’s…