Bringing The World Home To You

© 2024 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

This professor teaches American history with a video game, Red Dead Redemption

By Leoneda Inge,
Cole del Charco
Published May 21, 2024 at 9:50 PM EDT
Images from Rockstar and Tore C. Olsson.

The new book Red Dead's History: A Video Game, an Obsession, and America's Violent Past is about “the most-played digital renditions of American history since The Oregon Trail.”

It's been called "Grand Theft Auto with horses," and this open-world game created by the same company does have some things in common with GTA. But it also has a strong historical basis, even if it isn't always accurate to the letter, or the decade.

Olsson has been teaching an American history course based on the video game called "Red Dead America" at the University of Tennessee since 2021.

His book is out from St. Martin's Press in August.

Guest:
-Tore C. Olsson is an Associate Professor, Director of Graduate Studies for American History at the University of Tennessee at Knoxville, and the author of a book coming out in August 2024 – Red Dead's History: A Video Game, an Obsession, and America's Violent Past

Tags
Due South video gamesTennessee
Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
See stories by Leoneda Inge
Cole del Charco
Cole del Charco is an audio producer and writer based in Durham. He's made stories for public radio's All Things Considered, Morning Edition and Marketplace. Before joining Due South, he spent time as a freelance journalist, an education and daily news reporter for WUNC, and a podcast producer for WFAE in Charlotte.
See stories by Cole del Charco