NC News Roundup: Canes season ends, masking bill update, and second primaries

The Board of Trustees at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill is redirecting $2.3 mil. away from DEI efforts and toward campus safety.

The Carolina Hurricanes comeback in the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs is over, after their loss to the New York Rangers last night.

And a $100-mil. investment for a luxury driving resort in Moore County.

Guests

Ben Tobin, Greater Triangle Reporter, Triangle Business Journal

Dawn Vaughan, Capitol Bureau Chief, The News & Observer

Laura Leslie, Capitol Bureau Chief, WRAL

Reuben Jones, Washington Reporter covering North Carolina, Spectrum News