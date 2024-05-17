Bringing The World Home To You

Due South

NC News Roundup: Canes season ends, masking bill update, and second primaries

Jeff Tiberii,
Cole del Charco, Erin Keever
Published May 17, 2024 at 10:22 AM EDT
The Board of Trustees at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill is redirecting $2.3 mil. away from DEI efforts and toward campus safety.

The Carolina Hurricanes comeback in the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs is over, after their loss to the New York Rangers last night.

And a $100-mil. investment for a luxury driving resort in Moore County.

Guests
Ben Tobin, Greater Triangle Reporter, Triangle Business Journal
Dawn Vaughan, Capitol Bureau Chief, The News & Observer
Laura Leslie, Capitol Bureau Chief, WRAL
Reuben Jones, Washington Reporter covering North Carolina, Spectrum News

Due South
Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
Cole del Charco
Cole del Charco is an audio producer and writer based in Durham. He's made stories for public radio's All Things Considered, Morning Edition and Marketplace. Before joining Due South, he spent time as a freelance journalist, an education and daily news reporter for WUNC, and a podcast producer for WFAE in Charlotte.
Erin Keever
Erin Keever is the Executive Producer of WUNC’s daily radio show, Due South. Erin comes to WUNC from Charlotte where she spent 16 years at WFAE serving in various roles from on-air announcer, researcher, web editor, to finally senior producer of “Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins.”
