"Echoes of a Coup" explores untold history of 1898 Wilmington massacre; Teaching difficult history

Editor's note: This encore edition of Due South originally aired Feb. 6, 2024.

The podcast Scene on Radio recently launched its sixth season, “Echoes of a Coup,” right on the heels of the anniversary of the Jan 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol, which many call an "attempted coup."

The podcast explores the history behind what is widely considered the only successful coup d’état in United States history. In Wilmington, North Carolina in 1898, white supremacists massacred Black people (some estimates put the death toll in the hundreds) and seized power with a violent overthrow of the Wilmington government.

John Biewen, host and producer of Scene on Radio, and Michael A. Betts II, co-host of the "Echoes of a Coup" series, talk to Due South's Leoneda Inge about the reverberations of that political violence today.

Guests

John Biewen, Director of Storytelling and Public Engagement, Kenan Institute for Ethics at Duke University

Michael A. Betts II, Assistant Professor of Film Studies at UNC Wilmington

Then, later in the hour...

North Carolina is a state with a complicated and layered history around racial violence. Though incidents like the Wilmington Massacre of 1898 and the murder of Booker Spicely in 1944 are being acknowledged through monuments, markers and in the case of the Wilmington Massacre, integration into K-12 classroom curriculum, it can be difficult to broach challenging and potentially traumatic conversations about racial violence with young children.

Due South co-host Leoneda Inge spoke with a professional who's dedicated his life's work to teaching difficult history with sensitivity and an emphasis on the Black experience.

Guest

LaGarrett King, founding director of the Center for K-12 Black History and Racial Literacy Education at the University of Buffalo

