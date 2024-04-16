In '36 Seconds: Portrait of a Hate Crime,' filmmaker revisits murders of three Muslim students in Chapel Hill

Nine years ago, three young Muslim Americans were murdered in Chapel Hill in a case that received national and international attention. What was first called a “parking dispute” by police and many media outlets was eventually shown to be what the victims’ families and countless others knew immediately – that the murders were motivated by hate.

Filmmaker Tarek Albaba joins co-host Leoneda Inge to talk about his documentary about the murders, 36 Seconds: Portrait of a Hate Crime, and the fight for justice for Deah Barakat, his wife, Yusor Mohammad Abu-Salha, and her sister, Razan Mohammad Abu-Salha.

Later in the conversation, they are joined by Durham District Attorney Satana Deberry and UNC law professor Joseph Kennedy to talk about the legal case.

Guests

Tarek Albaba, director of 36 Seconds: Portrait of a Hate Crime

Satana Deberry, Durham County District Attorney

Joseph Kennedy, Willie Person Mangum Distinguished Professor, and Martha Brandis Term Professor of Law, UNC School of Law

