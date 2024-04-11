Bringing The World Home To You

Due South

In “The After” a veteran explores his re-adjustment to civilian life

By Jeff Tiberii,
Cole del Charco
Published April 11, 2024 at 10:02 AM EDT
A Religious Program Specialist assists a burial at sea in 2022.

He's not a "war hero," and he's not a "victim."

Michael Ramos is an Iraq War veteran, and a UNC-Wilmington creative writing professor. He's also a writer.

In his first book, a collection of essays, Ramos cuts apart common assumptions and tells stories many of his colleagues find familiar.

And, he extends a hand to civilians who want to learn more about the experience of war vets who come home.

The After: A Veteran's Notes on Coming Home was published by UNC Press March 5, 2024.

Guests
-Michael Ramos is assistant director of UNC-Wilmington's Pub Lab, art director for the literary magazine Ecotone, and author of the essay collection The After: A Veteran's Notes on Coming Home.

Ramos joined Due South from a studio at NPR member station WHQR in Wilmington.

Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
Cole del Charco
Cole del Charco is an audio producer and writer based in Durham. He's made stories for public radio's All Things Considered, Morning Edition and Marketplace. Before joining Due South, he spent time as a freelance journalist, an education and daily news reporter for WUNC, and a podcast producer for WFAE in Charlotte.
