NC News Roundup: NC State heads to Final Four, a sports reporter and former players weigh in; state politics update

On the next Due South… excitement is in the air… NC State is in the Final Four. Both the men’s and women’s teams will play in this year’s NCAA tournament. We’ll talk about the Pack’s historic run. College basketball isn’t the ONLY thing going on this week. We’ll also get the latest in state politics and more on the North Carolina News Roundup.

Guests

Chris Clark, Sports Director, WNCN CBS 17

Colin Campbell, Capitol Bureau Chief, WUNC

Luciana Perez Uribe Guinassi, State Politics Reporter, News & Observer

Sarah Edwards, Culture Editor, INDY Week

Later in the hour...

Former NC State players on the Pack’s past, present and future on the court

Both Wolfpack basketball teams -- men’s and women’s – are still standing as we approach the final weekend of the NCAA national basketball championships.

Due South talks to two former NC State basketball stars who were members of the Pack the last time their teams made it to the Final Four. Thurl Bailey is a broadcast analyst for the Utah Jazz, a former NBA player and was a star on the NC State men’s team that won the 1983 NCAA championship. Chasity Melvin is a coach, a former WNBA player, and in 1998 she led the NC State women’s basketball team to its first Final Four appearance.

Bailey and Melvin talk to co-hosts Leoneda Inge and Jeff Tiberii about the Pack’s past, present and future on the court.

Guests

Thurl Bailey, Broadcast Analyst for the Utah Jazz and former NBA player, including for the Jazz, coach, and he was a star on the NC State men’s team that won the 1983 NCAA championship.

Chasity Melvin, former WNBA all-star, coach, and led the NC State women’s basketball team to its first Final Four appearance in 1998.

