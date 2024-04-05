Bringing The World Home To You

The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

NC News Roundup: NC State heads to Final Four, a sports reporter and former players weigh in; state politics update

By Leoneda Inge,
Jeff TiberiiErin KeeverRachel McCarthy
Published April 5, 2024 at 10:44 AM EDT
North Carolina State women's basketball players acknowledge the crowd after defeating Notre Dame 69-65 at Reynolds Coliseum January 29, 2023.
Jonathon Gruenke
/
for WUNC
File photo. North Carolina State women's basketball.

On the next Due South… excitement is in the air… NC State is in the Final Four. Both the men’s and women’s teams will play in this year’s NCAA tournament. We’ll talk about the Pack’s historic run. College basketball isn’t the ONLY thing going on this week. We’ll also get the latest in state politics and more on the North Carolina News Roundup.

Guests

Chris Clark, Sports Director, WNCN CBS 17

Colin Campbell, Capitol Bureau Chief, WUNC

Luciana Perez Uribe Guinassi, State Politics Reporter, News & Observer

Sarah Edwards, Culture Editor, INDY Week

Later in the hour...

Former NC State players on the Pack’s past, present and future on the court

Due South talks to two former NC State basketball stars who were members of the Pack the last time their teams made it to the Final Four.

Both Wolfpack basketball teams -- men’s and women’s – are still standing as we approach the final weekend of the NCAA national basketball championships.

Due South talks to two former NC State basketball stars who were members of the Pack the last time their teams made it to the Final Four. Thurl Bailey is a broadcast analyst for the Utah Jazz, a former NBA player and was a star on the NC State men’s team that won the 1983 NCAA championship. Chasity Melvin is a coach, a former WNBA player, and in 1998 she led the NC State women’s basketball team to its first Final Four appearance.

Bailey and Melvin talk to co-hosts Leoneda Inge and Jeff Tiberii about the Pack’s past, present and future on the court.

Guests

Thurl Bailey, Broadcast Analyst for the Utah Jazz and former NBA player, including for the Jazz, coach, and he was a star on the NC State men’s team that won the 1983 NCAA championship.

Chasity Melvin, former WNBA all-star, coach, and led the NC State women’s basketball team to its first Final Four appearance in 1998.

Due South NC News RoundupNC State Basketball
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda's work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC's Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary "Right Turn," launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
Erin Keever is the Executive Producer of WUNC's daily radio show, Due South. Erin comes to WUNC from Charlotte where she spent 16 years at WFAE serving in various roles from on-air announcer, researcher, web editor, to finally senior producer of "Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins."
Rachel McCarthy is a producer for "Due South." She previously worked at WUNC as a producer for "The Story with Dick Gordon." More recently, Rachel was podcast managing editor at Capitol Broadcasting Company where she developed narrative series and edited a daily podcast. She also worked at "The Double Shift" podcast as supervising producer. Rachel learned about audio storytelling at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies. Prior to working in audio journalism, she was a research assistant at the Aspen Institute in Washington, DC.
